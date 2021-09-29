Siraj concerned over unemployment rate

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Siraj-ul-Haq has said contrary to the PTI government's false claims, unemployment rate has reached 16 percent and the current account deficit crossed 2.25 billion dollars.

Addressing a meeting of JI delegations at Mansoora Tuesday, he said the prime minister's claims of not levying tax on petrol and keeping inflation lower than in other countries over the past decade proved another big lie. The government should take back the increase in the prices of food items, petrol, CNG and LNG.

Referring to the recent statistics, Siraj-ul-Haq said hundreds of thousands of youths, including MPhil degree holders, were jobless in the country and this situation was pointing to a very dangerous situation. The people having no capacity to solve the problems of the people have no right to be in power. These people have to be sent home and for that the nation has to make a peaceful democratic struggle, the JI chief said.

“Everything from our foreign policy to our internal affairs needs to be fixed,” he said. If voted to power, Jamaat-e-Islami with the help of Allah Almighty will solve the problems of the people and put the country on path of development, he said.