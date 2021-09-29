Chehlum processions end peacefully

Rawalpindi : The processions of Imam Hussain (AS) chehlum taken out from different localities of the city passed through their traditional routes peacefully amid tight security arrangements here on Tuesday.

There was no cell phone service in certain areas and routes around the Chehlum processions. Law enforcement agencies have been deployed and shops, markets along the procession routes sealed. Pillion riding was completely banned as well.

‘Sabeels’ and ‘langars’ were arranged for mourners along procession routes. The followers arranged ‘Sabeels’ of milk and sherbet. The health officials were continuously checking ‘Langer’ food on the occasion.

The main ‘Zuljinnah’ procession was taken out from Imambargah Colonel (r) Maqbool Hussain. It passed through its traditional routes, including Bhabra Bazaar, Jamia Masjid Road, Banni Chowk, Fawara Chowk, Lal Haveli, Raja Bazaar, China Market, DAV College Road, Tyranwala Bazaar, and finally culminated at the Qadeemi Imambargah. Some of other ‘Zuljinah’ processions also taken out from Gora Syedan, Matwali Imambargah, Imambargah Shah Chan Chiragh, Imambargah Baltistan, Imambargah Satellite Town, D-Block, Hussainia Imambargah and Imambargah Qasra also joined the main procession and mourners proceeded towards Qadeemi Imambargah.

Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Muhammad Ali said that they monitored all processions through the control room. The officials of all departments included Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR), etc. were alert to face any kind of situation, he claimed.

All roads on the routes of ‘chehlum’ processions remained completely closed for all kinds of traffic. Several other big and small ‘chehlum’ processions from Adiala, Dhoke Syedan, Dhoke Ratta, Jhanda Chichi, Jhangi Syedan, Chaklala, Dhaman Syedan, Muslim Town, and Chur also joined the main procession at Imambargah Colonel (r) Maqbool and later marched towards the Qadeemi Imambargah.

The religious scholars shed light on the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). They also delivered sermons in ‘imambargahs’ before the start of ‘chehlum’ processions where homage was paid to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions, who laid down their lives for the supremacy of Islam. Thousands of followers did ‘matam’ and ‘zanjeerzani’. The ‘azadars’ recited ‘nohas’ and ‘marsias’ during ‘matam’.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali and City Police Officer (CPO) Ahsen Younas visited all around in Rawalpindi to check security arrangements.

Police and other law enforcement agencies cordoned off the procession areas to avert any untoward situation. No one was allowed to enter processions without thorough checking. Police officials patrolled on different roads and were also positioned on the rooftops to ensure security. No one was allowed on the rooftop of houses. The organisers of the mourning processions fully cooperated with the city district government to avoid any untoward incident.

The traffic wardens had closed all traditional routes due to ‘chehlum’ procession. The traffic wardens closed all u-turns with big containers. All markets and shops were completely closed along procession routes of Raja Bazaar, Trunk Bazaar, Iqbal Road, College Road, China Market, Bara Bazaar, Jamia Masjid Road, Mochi Bazaar, and Fawara Chowk.

Around 2,500 police officials including special branch officials were continuously roaming all around to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion.