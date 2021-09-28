Fake medicines seized, two arrested

MARDAN: The district administration on Monday recovered counterfeit medicines from a house in a raid and arrested a man and his son.
Talking to the media, Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif said the district administration had received information that counterfeit and not-for-sale medicines had been stored in the house of one Noor Gul and his son Bilal at Ganj Bazaar in the Mardan city.
The official said the team recovered thousands of packets of counterfeit medicines, adding the medicines meant for state-owned hospitals were also seized during the raid. The accused were arrested and would be prosecuted under the Drug Act 1976, he added.
