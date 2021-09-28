UNDP launches digital media programme for youth skills development

Islamabad:Digital Media Development Programme (DMDP), a flagship initiative of the Government of Pakistan was inaugurated by Digital Media Wing (DMW), Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). Prime Minister Imran Khan was the chief guest for the ceremony and formally launched this initiative.

Pakistan’s digital media community has been growing rapidly, with over 100 million internet users, 185 million mobile subscriptions and over 50 million people active on social media. Against this backdrop, DMDP is strategically designed to leverage the digital landscape. This will empower the youth of Pakistan in enhancing their digital skills and gain employment opportunities.

The Digital Media Development Programme will bridge the gap between the students, Government of Pakistan and the digital media industry by training the youth. In the first batch, 100 capable interns will be selected placed at federal ministries and departments for three months to enhance their skills.

The Programme has partnered with the world’s leading social media organisations and digital media industry experts, including YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter to give workshops to young Pakistani interns. With UNDP’s support, the students will also get monthly stipends upon successful completion of tasks.

During the internship period, the interns will also be guided to conduct digital media seminars in their respective universities to engage the youth of Pakistan. The interns will also work on a project to address issues such as fake news that Pakistan faces in this particular industry.

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister Imran Khan said, “The Pakistani Youth should never underestimate their abilities and set a very high goal for themselves to achieve. You should never give up in the face of failures, and the hurdles are there only to make you stronger. Choose objectives that are bigger than yourself and serve a higher purpose. Further, he said that he is delighted to see this initiative that will involve the youth of Pakistan in furthering Pakistan’s narrative. He stressed the importance of truth and said that those who remain truthful in their life are respected.”

Regarding UNDP’s support to the internship programme, the UNDP Resident Representative Knut Ostby quoted, “UNDP is pleased to support the Government of Pakistan in this effort to empower youth by providing very relevant digital skills and on-the-job training to young men and women in government offices. This kind of professional exposure will be an important step to enhance youth’s future career prospects.”

UNDP, through its Youth Empowerment Programme, has already been providing digital skills trainings, entrepreneurship trainings, internships and employment opportunities to the youth in Pakistan through its various interventions since 2018.

With DMDP, a more collaborative and agile digital ecosystem will be created, where all stakeholders will be working towards a common goal of transforming Pakistan’s digital landscape for the betterment of the country.