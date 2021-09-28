Ramzan completes first marathon with success

ISLAMABAD: Ramzan Sajjid completed his first side-by-side marathon (Berlin Marathon) covering 42.2km in 4:20.56 seconds and then further helping his fellow runners with another 10km run.

Ramzan, who is an amateur runner, plans to run five major marathons and seven in all to highlight Pakistan image as a peaceful country. Ramzan accompanied by three other runners started their efforts in the wee hours and continued surrounding Islamabad like professional. Ramzan started his marathon from Shalimar Ground and then finished it off at F-9 Park following their five-hour efforts.

“You will see more runners in coming marathon races. It was a big success today. Some club members also wanted to join the cause,” Ramzan said. In his message, Ramzan urged the world to help avail the opportunities to play and watch competitive sports in our own country.