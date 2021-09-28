 
Tuesday September 28, 2021
Ex-Catalan leader in Brussels

World

AFP
September 28, 2021

Brussels: Exiled former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont was back in Belgium on Monday after his arrest in Italy but said he had no idea of what his fate would be when he goes back for an extradition hearing.

