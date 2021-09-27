PPP Larkana takes out rally against shortage of irrigation water

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party Larkana on Sunday took out a protest rally and staged a sit-in on the Indus Highway against shortage of irrigation water, electricity and gas loadshedding in Sindh.
Reports said hundreds of PPP workers took out a rally and staged a sit-in on the Indus Highway near Larkana that caused the suspension of inland traffic for almost seven hours. Speaking to protesters, PPP MNAs Khursheed Junejo, MNA Naseeba Channa, and others said the incompetent Niazi’s government has completely failed to deliver, as inflation has hit all-time high that had broken the backbone of the common people. The speakers said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet was a mafia, and behind the dirty game of increasing US dollars’ rate.
They said Niazi’s government has usurped the NFC award, and due share of irrigation water to the provinces. They said agricultural sector was being destroyed due to unfair water distribution by IRSA.
