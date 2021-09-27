Two killed in different incidents

SUKKUR: Two people, including a policeman, were killed in two different incidents in Khairpur and Qamber-Shahdadkot districts. Reports said some unidentified armed person shot dead a policeman, identified as Ghulam Nabi Tunio, at Lalo Raanik Road in district Qamber-Shahdadkot, when he was on his way home. They police said the killers had also taken away the official weapon of the cop.

In a clash among the members of Shar clan over a minor issue, a man, identified as Rashid Shar, was killed while Mumtaz, Moula Bakhsh, Ali Akbar, Sajid and Muhammad Bux were injured at Faiz Ganj in Khairpur. The police have shifted the body and injured, while arrested two accused, identified as Hssain Ali and Sajid.