Fawad disqualification case hearing in IHC tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court will hear petition seeking disqualification of Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah will take up the case for hearing tomorrow (Monday).

Fawad is charged with concealing assets in the nomination papers. The court has sought reply from the information minister and other respondents. The counsel for the petitioner took the plea that the facts of cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari and Fawad Chaudhry are different from each other.

Therefore, disqualification case regarding Fawad Chaudhry should be separated from Zardari’s case. In order to meet the norms of justice, case be separated and wrapped up as early as possible.