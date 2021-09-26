Swabi bank heist: Seven robbers arrested, looted amount recovered

SWABI: The police arrested seven robbers and recovered 90 percent of the Rs6 million which they had looted from a bank a day earlier, an official said on Saturday. A group of robbers had stormed the bank in Tehsil Chota Lahor area on Friday and decamped with Rs6 million.

A total of nine robbers were involved in the incident, the sources said, adding, among them four belonged to Swabi who invited the group members, planned and executed the heist after monitoring the bank for a week.

“This is a big achievement as the seven robbers were arrested within 12 hours of the robbery and the looted amount recovered,” Regional Police Officer Yasin Farooq told reporters.

District Police Officer Mohammad Shoaib Khan, SP investigation and various other officials were also present on the occasion.

The coordination among the provincial police had worked and police from Swabi to Peshawar were involved in tracing the robbers, the RPO said.

DPO Shoaib said that they arrested the seven robbers in separate raids in Darra Adamkhel, Peshawar and Kohat. The accused were also involved in the bank robberies in Karachi and various other regions.