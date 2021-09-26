Hamza reaches Combax Satellite Squash quarter-finals

KARACHI: Hamza Shareef reached the quarter-finals of Combax Satellite Squash tournament at Punjab Squash Complex in Lahore on Saturday.
The other players who reached the quarterfinals are Naveed Rehman, Ashab Irfan, Abdul Qadir, M Farhan, Azlan Khawar, Uzair Rasheed, and Salman Saleem.
The quarter-finals and the semi-finals will be played on Sunday (today).
The tournament has events for men and under-19 junior categories. As many as 16 junior players are participating in this event.
President Punjab Squash Association Noor-ul-Amin Mengal on the occasion said that squash activities in Punjab had resumed after a long time. "Our target is to win World Squash Championship so we are working to achieve the target," said Mengal.
