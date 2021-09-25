Iqbal’s poetry translated into Portuguese

Islamabad For the first time, works of Pakistan's national poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal has been translated into Portuguese by Marco Luccesi, the chairman of Brazil Academy of Letters.

This was stated by Dr. Yousuf Khushk, chairman of the Pakistan Academy of Letters.

He said the book entitled Prelude is the first translation of poems by Allama Iqbal in Brazil. The book will be released by the end of October by publisher Mauad from the city of Rio de Janeiro.

Lucchesi chose 30 quartets from the book Message from the East, trying to preserve the rhyme and the philosophy of Iqbal, within the tradition of Portuguese poetry.

He said that the translation was made from Persian. Lucchesi has already translated Rumi and is now dealing with Yunus Emre's translation. His two books of Rumi were awarded in Brazil.