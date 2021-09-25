Police round up hundreds of criminals, beggars

LAHORE:On the directions of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, Lahore police arrested around 421 gamblers during raids at 97 gambling dens during last 10 days.

Lahore police also raided 88 brothels and arrested around 417 accused men and women involved in immoral activities. During a crackdown on narcotics dealers, police arrested 329 drug pushers from different parts of the city and registered 148 cases for displaying illegal weapons and 29 FIRs against accused persons involved in aerial firing. CCPO Lahore further informed that Lahore police also arrested 134 proclaimed offenders, 700 court absconders and 91 habitual criminals along with 31 POs of category 'A' wanted by different police stations in heinous crimes.

Dogar said Lahore police action against professional and criminal beggars has continued as Police has arrested 2945 habitual beggars and registered 2798 cases against them in different police stations of the city. City Division police arrested 591 beggars, Cantt Division 352, Civil Lines Division 607, Sadar Division 48, Iqbal Town Division 463 whereas Model Town Division police has arrested 527 beggars. Traffic Police has separately registered 147 cases against the beggars involved in disturbing the flow of traffic at main junctions, roads and traffic signals.