Pakistan to keep raising voice for Kashmir in world: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said until the Kashmiris get the right to self-determination, Pakistan will continue to raise its voice for Kashmir in the world.

He said this while talking to President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry who called on him here. They discussed the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir. “In Azad Kashmir, the government is taking steps for the relief of the people,” the prime minister maintained.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and PTI Senator Saifullah Nyazee called on PM Imran here. The meeting discussed the progress on ongoing development projects in Karachi under the federal government. They also discussed the inauguration of Karachi Circular Railway soon after its completion.