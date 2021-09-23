‘Iran ready to resume N-talks’

Brussels: The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday Iran’s top diplomat had assured him at their first meeting that Tehran was ready to restart talks on the nuclear deal soon. EU-mediated negotiations began in Vienna in April aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers -- an accord left hanging by a thread after former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and ramped up sanctions.
London: Climate protesters who repeatedly caused traffic chaos by blocking London’s busy M25 orbital motorway may...
KIEV: Gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons on a car carrying a senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
WASHINGTON: US lawmakers voted on Wednesday to keep federal agencies running through December 3 and avoid a government...
Geneva: The World Health Organisation strengthened its air quality guidelines on Wednesday, saying air pollution was...
TRIPOLI: Libya’s eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar said on Wednesday he was suspending his military activities, a...
Johannesburg: A South African corruption watchdog on Wednesday warned that whistleblowers face hostility and threats...