 
Thursday September 23, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Ukraine’s president aide attacked

World

AFP
September 23, 2021

KIEV: Gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons on a car carrying a senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, in what officials said was an attempted assassination in response to his crackdown on oligarchs. Sergiy Shefir, a 57-year-old former scriptwriter and longtime associate of comedian-turned-politician Zelensky, was reported to have escaped without serious injury.

More From World

More From Latest