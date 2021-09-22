Four banned al-Qaeda terrorists arrested in Lahore

LAHORE: Four terrorists, belonging to banned organisation al-Qaeda, were arrested by Counter Terrorism Department Lahore in an IBO (Intelligence-Based Operation) Tuesday in the Lahore region.

A senior officer said the team received credible information from a source that members of al-Qaeda were present near Green Forts-II, Mohlanwal Road, Lahore. On this information, CTD Team raided the place and arrested four terrorists namely: Muhammad Mushtaq, Samiullah, Adil Jamal and Usama Khalid. These terrorists were planning to attack law-enforcement agencies in Lahore. Explosives, safety fuse and non-electric detonators were recovered from them. Investigation has been started after registering an FIR at the Police Station CTD Lahore.