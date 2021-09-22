4th wave starts losing intensity

Rawalpindi: The fourth wave of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak has started losing intensity in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district at least it is what that the data reveals as the number of patients being diagnosed with the disease every day has dropped down to a significant extent for the last one week or so.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 157 new patients have been reported from the twin cities that is the lowest number of cases in a day after July 13 though the virus claimed another six lives from the region in a day taking the death toll from the region in the last one week to 38.

It is important that in the last one week, the average number of patients reported per day from the region was around 246 that had gone to well over 565 patients per day in the beginning of the last month, August.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that the death of another six patients from the region has taken the death toll to 2,065 while confirmation of 157 new patients positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours has taken tally to 139,410.

The virus claimed four more lives from Rawalpindi district from where a total of 1161 patients had lost their lives due to COVID-19 while confirmation of 51 new cases from the district took the tally to 35,062.

To date, a total of 32,961 patients from the district had recovered from the illness while the number of active cases of the infection belonging to Rawalpindi was recorded as 940 on Tuesday of which 68 patients were hospitalized in the district and 872 patients were in home isolation.

In the last 24 hours, two more patients died of COVID-19 from ICT that took the death toll from the federal capital to 904. As many as 106 patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT taking the tally to 104,348 of which 100,788 patients belonging to the federal capital had achieved a cure. The number of active cases from ICT has been recorded as 2,656 on Tuesday.