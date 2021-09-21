Country can’t move forward unless judiciary is independent: Nawaz

LAHORE: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has directed the party leaders to mobilise party workers, lawyers, scholars and youths for the general elections.

The former prime minister said this while addressing the organisational meeting of the Gujranwala Division held on Monday in Islamabad. He said that the country cannot move forward unless the judiciary is independent.

PML-N sources claimed that the meeting was first scheduled to be held in Lahore so that PMLN Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz could participate in it, but the venue was changed on the directions of PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif to Islamabad at the last moment.

The sources claimed that Maryam Nawaz may skip the next two meetings of party organisation of Multan and Sargodha to be held in Lahore on September 21 and 22 (Tuesday and Wednesday).

However, Marriyum Aurengzeb while talking to this scribe said the meeting’s venue was changed due to the session of the National assembly and it was not intentional. Answering another question, she said Maryam Nawaz can attend both the next meetings scheduled in Lahore if she is free.

Monday’s meeting was presided over by PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif while former speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq and other party leaders were also present. Addressing the meeting, Nawaz Sharif said Lahore, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala have always been strongholds of the PML-N. He said Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz along with other officials are supervising the party organisation. Nawaz said the PMLN has always served the country and the nation so the people are with the PMLN. He said during the PML-N’s tenure, the pride of the green flag and green passport enhanced while the present ruler is just waiting for a phone call.

“Unemployment and inflation have pushed people into an abyss. When will cases like Malam Jabba, BRT, Billion Tree and Aleema Baji come to an end? Our demand is only transparent elections,” the former prime minister said. “This is our national right and no one should deprive us of it.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said the party has won the Cantonment Boards elections and this success was achieved due to the service of people. He said people trust the PMLN more due to the present inflation and rising unemployment.

Punjab PMLN President Rana Sanaullah in his address said there are no differences in the PMLN and all party leaders are following the narrative of Nawaz Sharif. He said the PMLN is united and will remain intact. “Asking for transparent elections is neither reconciliation nor resistance, it is our right,” he said, adding that holding free and fair elections is important for the continuity of the state. He said the PTI has ruined the parliamentary culture and traditions.

Ayaz Sadiq said that at present, Pakistan is facing failure on all fronts. The leadership imposed on the country is not with the country. The Cantonment elections are the biggest show of public confidence in the PMLN. PMLN General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal said the Cantonment Boards elections are the biggest survey against the PTI government.