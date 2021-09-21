Strict action to be taken against corrupt cops: Punjab IGP

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that supervisory officers should pay surprise visits to police stations and offices and also hold open courts simultaneously.

He issued these instructions while addressing the RPOs of province during a video link conference held at the Central Police Office on Monday. He said during surprise visits, officers should conduct special inspections of staff behaviour and public service delivery process. Actions should be taken against those police officials involved in corruption, disrespect to citizens or cause deliberate delay in resolving issues under zero tolerance.

IG added that in the districts where the trackers of vehicles are faulty, the RPOs should send reports to the CPO within a week based on viable suggestions for making them functional and in meanwhile effective monitoring of patrolling vehicles and staff should be ensured through E-Police Post App.