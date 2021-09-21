BOP, PSPA launch programme

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab (BOP) and Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) have jointly launched Masawaat Programme for transgenders, a statement said on Monday.

This programme would provide unconditional cash transfer for elderly transgender persons with a benefit amount of Rs3,000/month and Rs2,000/month for disabled ones.

All payments will be transferred electronically by the Bank of Punjab, which would open new vistas of banking including financing for this particular segment in line with the overall agenda of promoting financial inclusion in the Country. Zahid Mustafa, Group Chief Consumer & Digital Banking BOP, gave an insight on the various ongoing projects under the umbrella of government’s Ehsaas Programme running all across Punjab being managed by PSPA in collaboration with Bank of Punjab.

The projects include “Khidmat Card PWD” for differently abled persons, “Zewar-e-Taleem” Program for girls enrolled in public sector schools, “Ba-Himmat Bazurg” Programme for elderly persons above the age of 65, “Sila-e-Fun Programme” for elderly artists who have served in related field for more than 25 years, “Punjab Human Capital Investment Project -Health & Nutrition CCT” for underprivileged women to utilise the health and nutrition services during first 1,000 days lifecycle of the child which include pre/post-natal care, skilled birth attendant, growth monitoring, vaccination and immunisation.