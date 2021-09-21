CTD arrests notorious gangster

The Counter Terrorism Department of the Sindh police claimed to have foiled a major terror activity in the city and arrested a notorious gangster on Monday.
The arrest was made during a raid conducted on a tip-off in the Lyari's Chakiwara area. According to a spokesperson for the CTD, Mairaj, son of Munir Ahmed was affiliated with the Uzair Jan group of Lyari gang war.
During the initial course of interrogation, the suspect told the police that he joined the group of Lyari gangsters in 2013, and admitted his involvement in several cases of crimes, including murders, attempted murders, gang war and extortion on the instructions of Mullah Sohail and Ismail Pantara. There were several cases registered against him, the police said.
