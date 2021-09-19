Opposition leader contesting graft cases: Advice of Shehbaz would be conflict of interest, says law minister

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem, during his conversation with anchor Shahzad Iqbal, in the Geo News programme 'Naya Pakistan', said that the Leader of opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, is facing corruption cases where NAB is either investigating him in few cases or prosecuting in others.

While seeking his advice on reappointment is a constitutional need but simultaneously it is a case of conflict of interest, Naseem. He emphasised by saying that being the minister of law, he would have similarly advised the prime minister to refrain from consultations if he were facing NAB cases.

In reply to the question whether the government is reappointing the incumbent chairman of the anti graft body, Naseem said that it is not decided yet, but yes we are considering that as an option. He further said that there are two ways to do so, either to draft a new legislation or to amend the existing law. He claimed the legislation won't be person-specific and any of the former NAB chairman could benefit by this as they would become eligible again.

To a question regarding the allegedly compromised position of the Chairman NAB, after the surfacing of a controversial video, the law minister said that the government is ready to undertake a forensic test of the video, if opposition demands. However, he said the integrity and neutrality of the chairman NAB is beyond doubt.