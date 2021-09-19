11 arrested wanted in murder attempts

Islamabad : Islamabad police have arrested 11 accused wanted in six cases of murder and attempt-to-murder and widened investigation.

The officials attributed the success to the modern courses on crime investigation imparted to the investigation officers under the directions of IGP Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman, a news release on Saturday said.

It said the officers succeeded in apprehending the culprits due to investigation carried out on modern and scientific lines.

Accused Tariq Mahmood and Azhar Mahmood were arrested in a murder case registered at police station Koral under section 302 of the PPC in July 2021. They had murdered one Farzand Ali over a property dispute.

Basharat Hussain had murdered one Qadeer Ahmed in the limits of Koral police station in August 2021 over a property dispute.

Two accomplices of the accused are on interim bail.

The police also arrested one Mushtaq son of Bashir and Dawood son of Bashir, residents of district Mardan in connection with a murder case in the limits of Shahzad Town police station in November 2021. They had murdered their cousin over a family dispute and were absconding.

The police also arrested Raja Umair Akram son of Muhammad Akram in connection with a murder case registered at Shahzad Town police station in August 2003. The accused had assassinated one Sher Afghan. Similarly, the police arrested Muhammad Wasim and Javed in connection with a murder case.