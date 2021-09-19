 
Sunday September 19, 2021
CS Punjab visits Panahgah in Lahore

Lahore

September 19, 2021

LAHORE : Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal paid a surprise visit to Data Darbar Panahgah on Saturday evening and reviewed arrangements there.

He inspected different sections of the Panahgah and inquired the people staying there about the facilities being provided to them. Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements, the Chief Secretary ordered maintaining the same standards.

