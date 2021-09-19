Hijab signifies modesty, respect and civilisation, say JI leaders at conference

Durdana Siddiqui, secretary general of the Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) women wing, on Saturday said Hijab was an integral part of the Islamic civilization and as per the Islamic teachings, hijab was not just a piece of cloth to cover the head but a comprehensive set of principles signifying modesty, grace and honour.

She was addressing a conference in connection with International Hijab Day. The event featured speeches, talk show and prize distribution among winners of story writing competition. A large number of professional women, including doctors, lawyers, intellectuals, teachers and those belonging to the showbiz industry, attended the conference.

She said the conference was an effort to strengthen the institutes of family, society and state. She added that Hijab was the name of the feeling that kept a society standing on piety and human respect.

The JI women wing leader was of the view that Islam ensured the personal freedom of individuals as well as the integrity of the family and society.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said Hijab was a symbol of modesty, civilisation, respect and other values of our society. He dedicated the conference to women fighting fascist regimes in various parts of the world, including Palestine and Kashmir. He particularly mentioned Maryam who is known for her dedication to the freedom of the Aqsa Mosque.

The JI leader said that some segments, including those in the government, had been strengthening the Western agenda when it came to women despite the fact that the same elements pushed the women in society to face a terrible environment due to absence of proper transportation and other systems.

He added that women were exploited at workplaces and factories in our society but the same elements did nothing in that regard.

Hailing the role of the JI women wing, Grand Democratic Alliance MPA Nusrat Sehar Abbasi asked the women in society to adopt and promote Hijab, which she said was a symbol of women's dignity and protection.

She also praised her son and husband for their outstanding support to her in connection with her decision to adopt Hijab.