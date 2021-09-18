Drummer shot dead in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: A drummer was killed near his house in Rajjar tehsil here on Friday, police sources said.
The sources said that unidentified gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire on Iftikhar Khan, a drummer, and killed him on the spot.
The artiste sustained multiple bullet injuries and died instantly. The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained.
His brother Altaf Hussain said the family did not have enmity. The accused managed to flee from the spot. The police registered a case on the complaint of his brother and launched an investigation.
