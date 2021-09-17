Practical work underway on civil secretariats in Multan, Bahawalpur

MULTAN: The Punjab government has started practical work on the establishment of two civil secretariats in Multan and Bahawalpur. Work on the shifting of the whole official, departmental and interdepartmental correspondence from manual to electronic has also started.

A senior official at south Punjab Civil Secretariat told The News on Thursday that the tender for the establishment of south Punjab secretariat at Bahawalpur would be advertised in two weeks. The preparations have been started to issue a tender for the construction of South Punjab Civil Secretariat at Bahawalpur. The tender for the project will be issued within two weeks, he said. The infrastructures of both the secretariats would be completed in August 2023, he maintained.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Secretary Services South Punjab Nosheen Malik to review the progress on the projects of Civil Secretariat Bahawalpur and Multan in which apart from Deputy Secretaries Dr Abu Bakar, Abdul Saboor, Section Officers Mujahid Zafar and Wajiha Rasool Khan, officers from IDAP, MEPCO, Irrigation and Agriculture Departments also participated.

Addressing a meeting, Secretary Services, Nosheen Malik said the building of the civil secretariat Bahawalpur would consist of three floors. The CM’s Complex will be constructed in both the Civil Secretariats in Multan and Bahawalpur while blocks will be constructed in both the secretariats for the Additional Chief Secretary and the officers of his office. Offices of S&GAD, Irrigation, Finance, P&D, Board of Revenue, C&W, LG, Livestock

Departments will be set up at Bahawalpur secretariat. Nosheen Malik asked IDAP to submit a monthly report on the plan of civil secretariats to the Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab. The watercourses, electric poles in the plan of Civil Secretariat Multan shall be shifted to alternate sites immediately, she said.

On the other hand efforts have been intensified to bring an e-filing system in the official affairs of South Punjab Civil Secretariat. A meeting of the committee formed on the direction of south Punjab Additional Chief Secretary.