DC lauds efforts of business community against coronavirus

Islamabad : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Hamza Shafqat has said that the business community of Islamabad has participated in the struggle and activities against corona across the country.

In collaboration with the business community of Islamabad, hopefully Islamabad will be given the status of Pakistan’s first fully vaccinated city, says a press release. Hamza Shafqat said that the D.Watson group initially joined the front line in our fight against corona by providing free ventilators. We and the Islamabad administration are grateful to them. Chief Pharmacist of the group Zeeshan Khan sacrificed his life in the fight against corona; he added that today’s event is a continuation of D.Watson’s efforts.

And they have started the process of encouraging women to get vaccinated and they are fully cooperating with us for better health of the citizens of Islamabad.

Waqar Bakhtawari, general secretary, PTI Traders Wing, Islamabad, in his address on the occasion, said that the Islamabad administration under the leadership of Hamza Shafqaat has excelled in the fight against corona and in recognition of his services, Should be awarded the Civil Award.