Iran replaces chief nuclear negotiator with Raisi’s protege

TEHRAN: Iran has demoted its chief nuclear negotiator, replacing him as deputy foreign minister with an opponent of concessions to the West, state media reported on Wednesday.

Analysts said the reshuffle was intended as a warning that a much tougher policy could lie ahead if talks drag on over bringing Washington back into a landmark nuclear deal that was abandoned by former US president Donald Trump.

Abbas Araghchi was one of the key negotiators of the 2015 agreement but his role in the talks will now be limited to that of ministry adviser, state media said.

Araghchi wrote in an Instagram post that "I thank God for allowing me to serve as deputy minister during these critical and tense years," wishing "success" to Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his own replacement.

The deputy minister post will be filled by Ali Bagheri, a protege of ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi who served as his deputy for international affairs when Raisi was judiciary chief. Raisi became president in early August, taking over from moderate Hassan Rouhani, the principal architect on the Iranian side of the 2015 agreement. The deal gave Iran an easing of Western and UN sanctions in return for tight controls on its nuclear programme, monitored by the UN.