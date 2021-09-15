Rs873m grant for Islamabad Bus Service approved

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority Development Working Party (CDADWP) on Tuesday approved Rs873 million grant for the Islamabad Bus Service by end of February, next year.

The CDA Chairman Aamir Ali Ahmed chaired the CDADWP meeting which was also attended by officials from the Ministry of Interior and Planning Commission and CDA Board members. The Islamabad Bus Service project would be executed with the involvement of the private sector and it is aimed at operating comfortable buses on different routes.

Initially, the bus service would be operated on three routes at zero subsidy. The routes include Sohan Garden to Faisal Mosque, Bhara Kahu to Aabpara to Faiz Ahmed Faiz Metro Station and Tarnol Railways station to M-5 metro station

The meeting also okayed a project costing Rs689 million to provide the latest machinery to the Sanitation Directorate to improve cleanliness system with less dependence on manpower. Another project costing Rs401 million is aimed at enhancing the capacity of the Machinery Pool Organization (MPO) was also approved. The CDA will also construct 115 public toilets with a cost of Rs40 million whereas the authority also needed to pay attention to maintenance of already existing toilets at different locations.