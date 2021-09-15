Pindi emerge champs of U19 tri-series

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi emerged champions of the Northern Region Under-19 Tri-Series Cricket Championship beating Islamabad and Muzaffarabad in the process.

Top three teams of the provincial association took part in the championship. Rawalpindi defeated Islamabad by three wickets in 50 over-a-side match, hitting up the winning 170-run target in 42nd over with Hussain Khan (46) being the top scorer.

In the final match played at the National Ground Tuesday, Rawalpindi defeated Muzaffarabad by seven wickets.

An exciting innings from Waqas Zakir (80) went in vain as Muzaffarabad hit up 153. Jahandad Khan (3-26) was the pick of Rawalpindi bowlers.