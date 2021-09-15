PIA acquires two Airbus A320 on dry lease

PIA has planned to upgrade its fleet with new versions of fuel efficient latest technology aircraft

A PIA aircraft.

KARACHI: PIA acquired two A320 aircraft, the first of which reached Islamabad on Tuesday morning, with the second aircraft expected to arrive in a couple of weeks.

PIA had issued tender for acquisition of Aircraft on lease. These two aircraft have been acquired on dry lease from Bank of Utah, US. PIA has planned to upgrade its fleet with new versions of fuel efficient latest technology aircraft. The two aircraft have 2017 year of manufacturing with passenger capacity of 170 seats.

The process of inducting aircraft was slowed due to Covid-19 and prevailing aircraft industry crisis worldwide.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik said that PIA's aim was to provide the best services to its customers with fuel efficient, latest aircraft.

Malik instructed PIA engineering and concerned departments to immediately fulfil all necessary requirements and bring this aircraft into operation as soon as possible.

He thanked the airline management for inducting the aircraft in such difficult times and congratulated them for this feat. He also thanked the government of Pakistan, Ministry of Finance, PIA Board of Directors and Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan for their support.