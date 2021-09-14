RDA 44th governing body meeting

Rawalpindi:Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza Sunday said the RDA was a legal entity for development planning of Rawalpindi City and there was a need to strengthen the existing legal institutions. He said this while chairing the 44th Governing Body meeting here, says a press release.

The RDA had approved TORs for preparation of Rawalpindi Master Plan and invited Expression of Interest from reputed consultancy services firms national/international for preparation Master Plan dovetailing the twin cities Rawalpindi - Islamabad and also catering for structural development plan of the whole District Rawalpindi. These are short and long-term plans and would comprehensively cover all sectors.

He said in 2013, the Govt of Punjab had authorised the RDA for approving new housing schemes in Rawalpindi District as illegal housing schemes were emerging without approval from the defunct District Council for lack of professional expertise and capacity.

After taking over the charge, the RDA took immediate measures to curb new illegal housing schemes. Whereas, late in 2019 it was decided by the Govt of Punjab that approved and under process housing schemes were also referred to RDA.

From 2013 to 2019, twenty-five schemes emerged and out of these six were approved.The RDA took legal action against the rest of them under the provisions of Punjab Private Housing and Land Sub division Rules 2010.

He said during 2013-19, the RDA issued 292 legal notices, 78 challans, registered 99 FIRs, sealed 106 offices and dismantled gates and advertisement boards of illegal societies. He said the RDA had requested PEMRA to direct the private TV channels not to air advertisements of illegal societies.