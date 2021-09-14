25 get admission to medical colleges after PMC hearing

Islamabad:The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) granted admission to 29 students, who weren't accepted by private medical colleges in the academic session 2020-2021.

The decision took place after a detailed review of the complaints filed by students over admission irregularities in the admission process of 19 medical and dental colleges. The students alleged that they had a higher PMC merit than the admitted students and were interviewed by these colleges but were not admitted by the institutions.

These students and the respective college were given the opportunity of a hearing. After hearing the submissions of both parties and based on the evidence available on the record, PMC observed that in three colleges; Muhammad College of Medicine, Peshawar, Rawal Institute of Medicine, Islamabad and Sialkot Medical College, 29 students have been denied admission in the session 2020-2021.

The Commission passed orders to grant admission to these students in session 2021 in the college that denied them admission. The students were denied admission in the colleges by giving them unjustified low marks in the interview or unfairly demanding a complete deposit of the five-year fee or imposing a requirement of bank guarantee for four years in addition to a one-year fee and therefore, they have the right to be admitted to these colleges.

The students are granted admission in the respective college for the year 2021-22 subject to their acceptance. The admission of these students will be adjusted in the existing seats allocated to the college. They will not be charged a fee by the college for the first year of study. As a penalty to the colleges, the first-year fee of the student shall be exempted and the fee structure for the remaining duration of the MBBS or BDS programme will remain the same as existed in the year 2020-21.