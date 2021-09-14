Aaqib, Moin welcome Ramiz’s election

LAHORE: Former Pakistan players Aaqib Javed and Moin Khan praised Ramiz Raja’s clarity of vision after he talked about his goals in his first press conference as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman on Monday.

Both the cricketers were present at the presser on a special invitation by Ramiz. “It’s after a long time that a cricketer has been named chairman. His focus is to make Pakistan cricket better and it was a necessity that a cricketer should come and change cricket,” Aaqib told reporters. Moin said there was no contradiction in his words. “He played his cricket like this too. He has achieved everything and the thing he has not achieved, he clearly stated today,” he said.