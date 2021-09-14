Jill Biden, Harry to host event for soldiers

Washington: US First Lady Jill Biden will host a virtual event along with Britain’s Prince Harry for athletes involved in the Warrior Games, an event for wounded US military veterans, the White House said late on Sunday. The US Department of Defence Warrior Games, first held in 2010, is normally an annual event "that celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran US military Service members," the Office of the First Lady said in a statement.