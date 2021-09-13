VC says Haripur varsity income increased in two years

HARIPUR: Vice Chancellor University of Haripur Prof Anwarul Hasan Gilani has said that many employees have been regularised in the last two years and the university income has also increased.
Briefing journalists, he said that about two-thirds of the university employees were on contract and it was facing a budgetary deficit of Rs31 million in the year 2019.
“But now it has more than 90% of its employees working on a regular basis,” he added. He also said that the Higher Education Department has awarded the university “Outstanding Quality Assurance Award 2021” in the recent past.
He claimed that the UoH was the only young University, which offered 22 PhD and 50 undergraduate programmes, while the university was now financially stable with an over 30 million surplus budget, which enabled the University to establish a Rs11 million Endowment Fund.
He further said that various funds such as GP Fund and Pension Fund have been systematically invested in an organised manner where the value of the Pension Fund has reached Rs275 million.
