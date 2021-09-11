LHC suspends probe against IR commissioner

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has suspended an inquiry before the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) into allegations of corruption against the Inland Revenue (IR) commissioner of Sargodha.

The FTO had issued an order to Muhammad Anwar, the commissioner-IR, Zone-I of Sargodha Regional Tax Office, on a complaint. The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that the FTO had no jurisdiction and authority to enter into a controversy relating to internal working of the officers performing quasi judicial functions.

He further argued that the FTO was obliged to follow the procedure provided in the Federal Tax Ombudsman Ordinance 2000 to deal with the complaints. He said neither the petitioner was provided with a copy of the complaint against him nor was his reply sought by the FTO. The counsel asked the court to set aside the impugned notice, saying the powers exercised by the ombudsman were not sustainable in the eye of law. Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi observed that the points raised by the petitioner needed consideration. The judge issued a notice to the FTO for a report and parawise comments within a fortnight and suspended the impugned order till the next date of hearing.