Tarin, Fawad discuss revival of film industry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Thursday held a meeting with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry at the Finance Division.

The secretary Information, the secretary Finance Division, the chairman FBR and other senior officers attended the meeting. Fawad presented various proposals for the revival of the film industry in Pakistan. He underlined the need to incentivize local producers and film makers to support the film industry which is on the verge of closing down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that the filmmakers should be incentivized to fill the gap on the production side. He said those with original content and local resources must be encouraged through tax incentives so that the cinema industry could flourish in the country. Tarin supported the idea of reviving the film industry to promote the soft image of Pakistan. The revival of cinema will create ample employment opportunities for the talented youth and will also open up entertainment avenues for people. He stressed the need to adopt latest technologies in film making to excel in a highly competitive environment.

The Finance minister affirmed support and facilitation for the revival of the film industry in Pakistan and considered the proposals put forth by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.