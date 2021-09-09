10 kanals land reclaimed in Mardan

MARDAN: Several shopkeepers were arrested and 10 kanals of state land was reclaimed during an-anti encroachment campaign on Wednesday.
Talking to The News, Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif said the campaign under the district administration is also being supported by police, Pesco and Irrigation Department.
He said the staffers demolished 15 illegal shops, cabins, a warehouse in Fazalabad, Takar and Sharoshah areas and reclaimed 10 kanals of state land worth Rs5 crore 6 lakh rupees.
He added that the team also arrested 5 persons for interfering in the anti-encroachment operation. He added that ahead of the drive, administration had also issued notices to the encroachers.
He added that anti-encroachment drive would continue in the district without any discrimination.
MARDAN: Narcotics Eradication Team seized drugs in a raid while two persons were arrested with illegal arms in...
PESHAWAR: The 23rd meeting of Khyber Medical University ’s Academic Council was held under the chairmanship of...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Railways with the support of the district administration launched an operation in Board Bazaar to...
ABBOTTABAD: The Makhnial Tahafuz Movement is holding a protest rally outside the National Press Club in Islamabad...
MANSEHRA: Tehsil municipal administrator Balakot, Sikandar Mansoor, has issued notices to many contractors to deposit...
LANDIKOTAL: Residents on Wednesday blocked Pak-Afghan Highway in Landikotal subdivision of Khyber tribal district to...