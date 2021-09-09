10 kanals land reclaimed in Mardan

MARDAN: Several shopkeepers were arrested and 10 kanals of state land was reclaimed during an-anti encroachment campaign on Wednesday.

Talking to The News, Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif said the campaign under the district administration is also being supported by police, Pesco and Irrigation Department.

He said the staffers demolished 15 illegal shops, cabins, a warehouse in Fazalabad, Takar and Sharoshah areas and reclaimed 10 kanals of state land worth Rs5 crore 6 lakh rupees.

He added that the team also arrested 5 persons for interfering in the anti-encroachment operation. He added that ahead of the drive, administration had also issued notices to the encroachers.

He added that anti-encroachment drive would continue in the district without any discrimination.