Polarisation and polls

Parliamentary democracy is based on the assumption that the opposition and the government will be able to work in coordination, at least within the dictates of the constitution, in order to ensure the tasks of governance work smoothly. But the severe polarisation we have seen in the country between the political parties has meant this has not been possible. It was not possible in 2019 when the time came to nominate new people for the two posts in the ECP, which had fallen vacant, later when the post of chairperson had fallen vacant and now when two more seats in the ECP are to be filled ahead of next general election. The usual assumption, based upon constitutional dictates, is that the prime minister and opposition leader will meet and discuss a panel of names, which is then forwarded to a parliamentary committee to make a pick based on the number of representation of parties in the National Assembly. However, Prime Minister Imran Khan has refused to meet the Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif, and communication between the two men is taking place only through letters.

The result has been a move towards chaos. The deadline to fill the two posts from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not far away. But we are not moving closer to a harmonious and sensible decision. The opposition has rejected the names forwarded by the government, alleging that they are partisan. It is for this reason that discussion is encouraged between the prime minister and the opposition leader, so matters such as this can be hammered out. Since this is not happening, Shahbaz Sharif has asked Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to go about the task of forming a committee to propose names from the opposition parties, in consultation with the PPP and the JUI-F. It is not clear how long this process will take. But we already see that the divide between the government and opposition is affecting the crucial issue of how the ECP is formulated. And whether a non-controversial body which is usually respected and agreed upon by all sides can be put in place.

The constant problems in working out matters between the government and the opposition tell a sad story of our parliamentary system and also the dichotomy which has now divided those who form a part of it. Last time round, the situation had deepened to a point where the government unilaterally selected two members and asked the president to notify their names. This measure was however struck down by the courts. We would prefer not to see such shenanigans again. Parliament and political parties need to demonstrate maturity and a willingness to serve the people as best as they can by ensuring that there is no unnecessary tension or element of bias created in this fairly simple process.