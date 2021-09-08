Bahawalpur win Punjab Mas Wrestling Championship

LAHORE: Bahawalpur won the third Punjab Men’s and Women’s Mas Wrestling Championship at Melsi, Vehari.
Sargodha won the second position and Lahore and Faisalabad were the joint winners of the third position.
Lahore’s Mohamamd Ali won silver in 60 kgs, Zubair Khan silver in 90 kgs, Mohammad Usman bronze in 80 kgs, Haseeb Akhtar won bronze medal in 105kg, and Umair Khan won bronze medal in 125kg.
In 85 kg plus Amna Khan won gold medal for Lahore division, Captain Aqsa Muhammad Hussain won silver medal in 55 kg and Zariab won bronze medal.
