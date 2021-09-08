Naveed, Basit, Anas clinch squash titles

KARACHI: Naveed Rehman, Abdul Basit, and Anas Khan clinched titles at Defence Day Karachi Open Squash Championship at RKJK Squash Complex here on Tuesday.
In the final of the men's category, Naveed overpowered Saad Abdulllah 11-8, 11-9, 7-11, 6-11, 10-12 in 35 minutes.
