 
Wednesday September 08, 2021
Naveed, Basit, Anas clinch squash titles

Sports

Wednesday, Sep 08, 2021

KARACHI: Naveed Rehman, Abdul Basit, and Anas Khan clinched titles at Defence Day Karachi Open Squash Championship at RKJK Squash Complex here on Tuesday.

In the final of the men's category, Naveed overpowered Saad Abdulllah 11-8, 11-9, 7-11, 6-11, 10-12 in 35 minutes.

