Youth killed, woman injured for ‘honour’

A young man was killed and a young woman seriously injured for ‘honour’ in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal locality on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place at a house located in Quaid-e-Azam Colony in Madina Town. The deceased youth was identified as 25-year-old Majid Hussain, son of Shafi Hussain, and the injured woman as Gul Naz, 20, daughter of Siddiq. They both were cousins.

Police said both of them had been attacked with a sharp weapon, after which they were moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the man succumbed to his injuries and the woman was admitted with critical injuries.

Police said the Naz’s brother Sheraz and his maternal uncle Rajab Ali had attacked the victims for ‘honour’ after they saw the two together at their house. Police have arrested both the suspects and also seized the weapon used in the incident.

The suspects also reportedly confessed to the crime. Police said Sheraz claimed that his sister had in the past eloped from the house. A case has been registered and investigations are underway.

Two wounded

Two people were wounded in separate incidents of firing on Monday. According to the Sharae Faisal police, 27-year-old Azhar Ali, son of Muzaffar Ali, was wounded for [putting up resistance during a motorcycle snatching bid in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Separately, a security guard of a private company was wounded when his firearm accidentally went off within the remits of Jackson police station. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where he was identified as 27-year-old Yamin, son of Ali Mian.