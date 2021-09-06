AJK PM pays tribute to sacrifices of armed forces for defending country

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has paid rich tributes to the Pakistan armed forces and their highly admired supreme sacrifices for defending the ideological and geographical frontiers of the country.

In his message on the eve of ‘Defence Day of Pakistan’ being observed throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir today (Monday), he said the battle-hardened armed forces of Pakistan had time and again proved that they were fully capable of defending the country and to meet any kind of eventuality. He said 6th September reminds us of glorious history and the unmatchable spirit of sacrifices of our armed forces.

He said Pakistan Army is the best Army of the world and is fully capable of defending the motherland in wake of any aggressions posed to our territorial integrity. The prime minister said that India has intensified the reign of terror to suppress the indigenous freedom movement launched by the people of occupied Kashmir for attaining their right to self-determination but it had failed to break the will of the Kashmiri people.

He said India has been targeting the civilian population of Azad Kashmir on the Line of Control and such provocations were aimed at diverting the world's attention from the Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmir people.

The AJK premier assured the people of occupied Kashmir that the AJK government will utilise all its resources and capabilities for the liberation of occupied Kashmir. He appealed to the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir to play their role for the development and prosperity of the country in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

The Minister of state for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, who arrived here, held meeting with the AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi here on Sunday. Talking to the AJK PM said that the purpose of his arrival in Muzaffarabad was to condole the death of the great leader of Kashmir freedom movement Syed Ali Geelani with our Kashmiri brothers.

He condemned the dishonoring the dead body of Syed Ali Geelani and snatching the mortal remains of the iconic Kashmiri leader from his family and added that this inhuman act at the part of the Indian government even after his passing away has bowed the heads of the international community with shame.