Four killed, three injured in road accident in Dadu

SUKKUR: A Mukhtiarkar of Larkana and three other tax collectors (Patwaris) were killed, while three others were injured on Sunday in an accident in the limits of Police Station Wahi Pandhi in district Dadu. A speeding vehicle met an accident on Gorakh Hill Road at Khawal Luk Pass, when it fell into a ditch, in which four passengers were killed and three others were injured. The police shifted the bodies and injured to a local hospital. The victims were identified as Mukhtiarkar, district Larkana Saleemullah Rind, Patwaris Wahid Bux Khakhrani, Gul Hassan Junejo and Mojoo Gopang of Taluka Johi in district Dadu, while the injured were identified.