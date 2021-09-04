Two women die in separate incidents in Sukkur, Dadu

SUKKUR: A woman was killed by two men in district Sukkur, while another woman was mysteriously found dead in Khairpur Nathan Shah, district Dadu. According to reports, two accused Qaimuddin Malik and Sharfuddin shot dead a woman, identified as Hidayatan, over an enmity in Behar Colony, Sukkur and managed to escape. In another incident, the body of woman identified as Salma Khoso was recovered from her father Sahib Khan’s house. Her father told police that the deceased had been living with them after she had a quarrel with her husband. The deceased committed suicide.