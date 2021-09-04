Sepco launches anti-theft drive in Sukkur

SUKKUR: The Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) on Friday launched an anti-theft drive against the power thieves in Sukkur and other cities, removing over 200 illegal connections. An official of the Sepco Sukkur said the company launched the operation with zero tolerance against the power thieves involved in Kunda connections. He said the company would also take stern action against its employees who were involved in malpractices and supporting power theft. He said the Sepco team removed over 200 illegal connections and confiscated wires and other related materials, adding that the operation was launched in Sukkur and other cities.