Indian troops snatch mortal remains of Ali Geelani wrapped in Pak flag: Geelani’s funeral terrifies India

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan’s crescent and star flew at half-mast Thursday to observe a day of official mourning at the passing away of iconic leader of Kashmiri resistance Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the Foreign Office strongly condemned the “barbaric act of snatching of his mortal remains by the Indian occupation forces as his family was preparing for his last rites”.

Pakistan says it will continue to extend all possible support to the Kashmiri people till the realisation of their legitimate right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Calling upon the international community, Pakistan asked it to take a serious note of “the unprecedented and egregious situation and hold India to account for its breaches of international human rights and humanitarian laws”.

“It is deeply regrettable that he was not allowed to be buried in accordance with his will, and the wishes of his family members. This shows the highest degree of callousness on part of the occupation forces in complete disregard of civil and human values,” said the Foreign Office.

As the family was preparing for the last rites of Syed Ali Geelani, a heavy contingent of the occupation forces raided his residence in Srinagar, harassed the family members and snatched Syed Geelani’s body. When the family members told the raiding party that Syed Geelani’s will was to be buried in the “Cemetery of Martyrs” in Srinagar, they were reportedly told that India would not allow Syed Ali Geelani’s burial at the place of his choosing.

“Government of India is so afraid of Syed Ali Geelani and what he stood for that they have now resorted to this inhuman act even after his passing away. This shows the degree of callousness on part of the occupation forces and demonstrates beyond doubt that India would trample all civil and human values in perpetuating its illegal occupation of IIOJ&K,” said the Foreign Office.

A curfew has been imposed in the valley and all internet services snapped. According to international media reports, Geelani’s family wanted him to be buried at the Cemetery of Martyrs in Srinagar, but Indian authorities did not allow it, fearing agitation from people of IIOJ&K. He was buried just a few meters away from his house in Haiderpora, Srinagar in the darkness of the night.

A small number of people, mainly some close relatives, were allowed to participate in the funeral prayer and to have a last glimpse. The Indian army had laid restrictions all across the occupied valley to prevent a mammoth gathering on Geelani's funeral.